Ariana DeBose Tapped to Host 75th Tony Awards

Newly crowned Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is returning to the awards stage.

The West Side Story star has been tapped to host the 75th annual Tony Awards, set to take place June 12 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

DeBose herself is a former Tony nominee, having been nominated in 2018 for her role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her other theater credits include Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown the Musical, Bring It On: The Musical and Company. She won the Oscar for best supporting actress earlier this year, making history as the first openly queer woman of color to ever win an Academy Award.

“I’m coming home! I’m so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again,” DeBose said. “This is a dream come true.”

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date has been extended for the 2021-2022 season to May 4 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will host the nominations announcement on May 9.

The awards show will air live June 12 at 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. In addition, from 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT, Paramount+ will feature more exclusive Tonys content.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.