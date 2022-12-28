Ariana Grande Donates Christmas Presents to Children at Manchester Hospitals Five Years After Concert Tragedy

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity shared on social media that Ariana Grande has donated Christmas gifts for patients at its hospitals.

On Monday, the hospital charity tweeted, thanking the singer. They also said the presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at four area hospitals — Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Trafford General, Wythenshawe Hospital and North Manchester General Hospital.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist has maintained a close relationship with the charity since the 2017 bombing at her concert at the Manchester Arena that left 22 people dead and dozens hurt.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in a statement on the charity’s Instagram. “We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

The charity also posted photos of presents under a Christmas tree, with a “Thank you, Ariana” sign.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, blew himself up as fans were leaving Grande’s concert in the northwest England city. The attack left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. At the time, hospital officials also said of the 59 wounded in the attack, 12 were children under the age of 16.

Following the tragedy, Manchester authorities named Grande an honorary citizen of the city for her work in the wake of the attack.

On the four-year anniversary of the attack, the singer shared a tribute to the victims on social media, saying, “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day year round, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one… please know that I am thinking of u all today. Manchester, you’re in my heart always.”