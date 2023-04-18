Armie Hammer Sexual Misconduct Case Being Reviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney

Sexual assault allegations against Armie Hammer stemming from a 2021 Los Angeles Police Department investigation are under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

The DA’s office told CNN it was reviewing the claims on Monday. “I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA,” the office’s communications director Tiffiny Blacknell told CNN. “The matter is currently under review.”

Hammer has not been charged in the case and lawyers for Hammer declined to comment on the DA review, but the actor previously denied the allegations through a 2021 statement to The Hollywood Reporter from his legal rep, Andrew Brettler.

The spokesperson for the L.A. DA “did not specify the identity of the complainant or complainants,” according to CNN. However, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened on Feb. 3, 2021. That case involves Efrosina Angelova, who said in a March 2021 press conference that the actor had raped her in 2017. “He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” she said at the time.

She also alleged he battered her by repeatedly slamming her head against a wall resulting in bruises to her face, beating her feet with a riding crop and “other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent.” (She was represented at the time by Gloria Allred, with the two eventually parting ways.)

In a February 2023 interview, Hammer’s first since a series of sexual misconduct allegations were made by multiple women in January 2021, the actor denied any criminal wrongdoing but acknowledged that there was “an imbalance of power in the situation.”

Following the allegations, the actor was dropped by his representation, including WME and withdrew from a number of projects, including Broadway play The Minutes, film projects Shotgun Wedding and Billion Dollar Spy as well as Paramount+’s Godfather TV series The Offer.

In September 2022, Hammer was the subject of a three-part Discovery+ docuseries, House of Hammer, that explored various controversies tied to the actor and his prominent family. That included the allegations of sexual misconduct and cannibalism surrounding the Call Me By Your Name actor.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to the D.A.’s office for comment.