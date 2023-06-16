Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Would “Absolutely” Run for President in 2024 If He Were a Natural-Born Citizen

Arnold Schwarzenegger has serious interest in running for president in 2024 despite not being eligible.

While speaking to Chris Wallace on Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking?, the actor, producer and former governor of California says that if the constitutional requirements to be commander in chief did not include being a natural-born citizen, “of course” he’d run.

“The field was wide open in 2016, and I think the field is open right now,” he said about his rationale. “Who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together, who is here today that people say, ‘OK, he’s not too old,’ or he’s not too this or too that.”

He added that, in his opinion, voters are currently presented with candidates who raise the question of “who do you vote against” instead of who they would vote for. “Put me in because it’s, look — it’s a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election.”

Schwarzenegger previously served in U.S. politics as the 38th governor of California, a position he served in from 2003 to 2011. During the interview, he compared his run then to the current candidate landscape and political climate. “It’s like me and California,” he told Wallace. “Running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy.”

The Fubar star noted that there are “so many things” that both need to be and can be done if the right person is in office. “What makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable,” he said. “It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”