Arrest Made in Attack Following Elton John Concert at Dodger Stadium

One suspect has been arrested following an attack outside L.A.’s Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert this past Thursday.

The attack involved alleged battery and vandalism and resulted in one of two victims being treated and released from a local hospital the night of the incident, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither the arrested individual nor the victims were named by the LAPD, but in an interview Sunday with KCAL9, CBS’ Los Angeles affiliate, the two victims — one man and one woman, who requested not to be identified — detailed their attack.

The man, who was allegedly battered, shared that the incident was sparked by someone hitting a side-view mirror on his car as he and his wife were leaving the concert. When he got out and asked who had hit his car, he said a woman approached him claiming it was her before she attempted to make physical contact with him.

It was then a man in a blue shirt approached him and began to repeatedly punch him, the man said. “I think, ‘This guy’s too big,’ so I went down and covered up,” he told the outlet. “He’s hitting me and hitting me.”

The woman, who was still in the car, exited after seeing a group of people standing over her husband in the vehicle’s rearview mirror. But she said when she attempted to pull people off of her husband, she was grabbed by the hair and her head hit the pavement.

“I felt like I was rammed and thrown and my head hit the pavement, so I blacked out,” she recounted.

After regaining consciousness, she said she woke up her husband before taking him to the hospital. “To leave my husband on the floor laying to die… if I wasn’t there, if he had a brain injury and was bleeding to death, who would help him?” she wondered.

The victim says he is still healing from his multiple injuries, which affected his head, an ear, an ankle and his back.

In a statement, LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes said, “The City of Los Angeles is home to entertainment of many kinds. It is always tragic when acts of violence stain the public’s feeling of safety in attending such events. The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to restoring the public’s sense [of] safety and seeking justice in this instance and always.”

The investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests pending.

The Thursday night show was one of three final performances by John as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The final concert of John’s Dodger Stadium run took place Sunday and saw the 75-year-old singer bid farewell to the touring element of his 50-plus year career as Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin joined him on stage with celebrity guests Taron Egerton, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Donatella Versace, Jude Law and more in the audience.