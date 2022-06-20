Arrest Order Issued for Rovier Carrington After No-Show in Criminal Case

A federal judge has ordered the arrest of Rovier Carrington, who’s facing a perjury charge for falsely accusing late Paramount chief Brad Grey of rape, for missing court hearings in his criminal case. Carrington says he failed to appear because he’s immunocompromised and was recommended not to travel.

“The Court gave Mr. Carrington plenty of chances,” reads the order issued on Friday.

In 2018, Carrington sued Viacom for $50 million alleging a corporate scheme to cover up being raped by Grey and exploited by former MTV chief Brian Graden. He claimed they tricked him into signing a nondisclosure agreement and said he had the emails to support the allegations. The case fell apart when the authenticity of the emails were called into question, leading to Carrington losing his attorney. He tried to withdraw his case but the matter was referred to the Justice Department, which charged him with perjury.

Carrington, who claims he’s Hollywood royalty as the great grandson of Moe Howard of Three Stooges, was supposed to show up in-person for a status conference on Thursday and a bail review hearing on Friday but failed to do so. In a letter to the court sent on Friday, he urged U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni to allow him to appear remotely from California until he gets his second booster shot so he’s able to travel.

“I apologize and I take full accountability for what has transpired,” Carrington wrote. “I wish that I could change my immunodeficiency, but I am unable. I made efforts to contradict my health and publicly appear today, but, if I were to accomplish traveling to New York, my physical health would be jeopardized, my opportunity for a fair trial would be prevented. My physician has recommended that I not travel or engage in groups, as doing so is lethal to my lifelong medical condition.”

The judge refused, pointing to the fact that second boosters have been recommended for immunocompromised individuals since March.

“The Court is tired of hearing the same set of excuses time and time again,” the order reads.

According to court filings, Carrington’s physician recommended that he not travel for one month after receiving his second COVID-19 booster. Caproni refused to allow Carrington to appear remotely because he didn’t schedule getting the booster earlier despite having two-and-a-half months notice of the hearing.

An attorney for Carrington and the Department of Justice didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.