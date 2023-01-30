Artios Awards: Rita Moreno to Receive Career Achievement Honor, Yvette Nicole Brown Set as Host

The Casting Society (CSA) announced on Monday that the 38th Annual Artios Awards, set for March 9, will be hosted by Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Brown previously hosted the first virtual awards ceremony in 2021 and will be on hand to emcee the organization’s first in-person gala in two years.

“Yvette did an amazing job hosting the virtual Artios Awards two years ago, and we are excited to see her in person and onstage in front of our casting community in Los Angeles,” said CSA president Destiny Lilly. “She is a huge advocate for casting professionals, and we’re thrilled that she’s our host for our first in-person Artios Awards since 2020.”

CSA also announced that EGOT winner and 80 for Brady star Rita Moreno will be presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. “Ms. Moreno has an illustrious career and is a cultural icon. We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to present to her with this award to celebrate everything that she has accomplished,” said Lilly.

Other honorees will include casting director Leslee Feldman, who will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting that honors the recipient’s body of work and contribution to the casting profession. Black Theatre United will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, which recognizes individuals or organizations that have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through work with casting professionals.

Jessica Sherman will receive the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, while Simone Bär will posthumously receive the 2023 European Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting.

The Artios Awards will be handed out on Tuesday, March 9, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.