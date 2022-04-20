×
A$AP Rocky Arrested at L.A. Airport in Connection to 2021 Shooting

The rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was detained Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

By

Associated Press, THR staff

ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky was taken into custody Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said.

The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Mayers, 33, was wanted in connected with a Nov. 6, 2021 shooting after an argument escalated, authorities said. Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

Mayers and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.

Mayers’ RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TMZ and NBC News first reported the arrest and details of the 2021 shooting.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the LAPD, the Los Angeles World Airports and Mayers’ lawyer for comment.

