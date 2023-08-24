Gamescom: First Trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Revealed

A new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage debuted at Gamescom in Cologne on Wednesday, taking gamers on a tour through medieval Baghdad.

Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the new chapter in the Assassin saga was shown during the influential German video game convention, and will launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on Oct. 5, 2023.

The trailer, titled “The Round City of Baghdad,” offers a cinematic look at the Arab city in the 9th century, during its Golden Age. The clip also gives details about the history of the protagonist, Basim, and the Assassin’s Creed. “My sword spares the innocent,” Basim states in a voice-over, “but not the order of the ancients.” There are also several snippets in the film that frame some sides of the game’s gameplay, on the possibilities of stealth and acrobatic actions above the buildings of the Middle Eastern city.

“To reconstruct the city, we gathered writings from scholars of the time,” Ubisoft Bordeaux art director Jean-Luc Sala told The Hollywood Reporter Roma. “Historians both inside and outside Ubisoft helped us,” Sala continued, “We wanted to get the authentic spirit of Baghdad, with a park-oriented style of play.”

On the development of the character of Basim, the protagonist of this chapter already known to fans in the previous video game in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla series, Sala said that in Mirage “he is an apprentice who is still learning the Creed and the Assassin’s way.” He added, “He’s a bit naive, and certainly a big blowhard, but he’s also unsure of his identity and willing to join the Creed to make sense of his life.”

As for the Discovery Tour mode, a popular educational section in recent releases of the series, which allows you to explore the historical reconstruction done by the studio, Sala said it will not be present in this chapter, replaced instead by so-called collectibles scattered around the game map in the form of pages of a codex. “It will be necessary to explore the world to collect all the pages of the codex,” Sala explained.