Issa Rae, Charles D. King, Gabrielle Union to Guest on New Audible Podcast ‘Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich’ (Exclusive)

“I just didn’t know what it meant to have money. I was eating the $3 knishes on the street,” says Issa Rae in Direct Deposit: What Happens When Black People Get Rich, a new podcast from Audible premiering Oct. 13.

Tech entrepreneur-turned-author Chad Sanders (Black Magic: What Black Leaders Learned From Trauma and Triumph) hosts the eight-episode series, which was inspired by his own experiences as both struggling writer and up-and-coming Hollywood scribe, mentored by Spike Lee and writing for HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t. To help him navigate the changes that come with rising fortunes – particularly as they pertain to the unique dynamics of Black wealth – he speaks to a number of high-profile guests from the worlds of entertainment, business and sports, including Rae (creator of Rap Sh!t), Charles D. King, Gabrielle Union, Soledad O’Brien, beauty influencer Jackie Aina, Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole and elite NFL quarterback trainer Quincy Avery.

“I think it’s a very Black thing to feel responsible for the people around you and to make sure that they’re good and to not feel good until they are,” Rae continues in her episode.

Sanders also created and co-hosts the Quitters podcast with Modern Family alumna Julie Bowen.

Listen to the audio trailer for Direct Deposit below.