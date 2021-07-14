Awards Season: Key Dates Leading Up to the 2022 Oscars (Updating)

The long journey to the 2022 Oscars will soon be underway.

Hollywood is attempting to revive its typical awards season schedule after last year’s mess of delays and awkward Zoom ceremonies brought on by COVID-19, and while select organizations and guilds have yet to announce plans for their annual events, most large-scale awards shows are eager to get back on track.

This includes the Emmys, set for a Sept. 19 ceremony, along with November’s Gotham Independent Film Awards and January 2022’s Critics Choice Awards. The latter is effectively filling a gap that’s usually reserved for the Golden Globes, which NBC canceled in May, citing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s need for “meaningful reform.”

Other stops along the way will include the Venice International Film Festival and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Below, find The Hollywood Reporter’s guide to the awards shows, film festivals and nomination announcements leading up to the 94th Academy Awards in March 2021 (we will be updating this as more dates are announced).

JULY

Tuesday, July 13: Emmy nominations

Saturday, July 17: Cannes Palme d’Or presentation

Saturday, July 17: Daytime Emmy Awards — Children’s Programming and Animation categories

Sunday, July 18: Daytime Emmy Awards — Lifestyle Programming categories

Wednesday, July 21: Game Developers Choice Awards

Thursday, July 22: Golden Trailer Awards

AUGUST

Thursday, Aug. 19: Emmys final voting begins

Monday, Aug. 30: Emmys final voting ends

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1-11: Venice International Film Festival

Sept. 2-6: Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 9-18: Toronto International Film Festival

Sunday, Sept. 12: MTV Video Music Awards

Sunday, Sept. 19: Primetime Emmy Awards

Sept. 24-Oct. 10: New York Film Festival

Sunday, Sept. 26: Tony Awards

OCTOBER

Oct. 6-17: BFI London Film Festival

Thursday, Oct. 21: IFP Gotham Award nominations

Saturday, Oct. 30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

NOVEMBER

Thursday, Nov. 11: AFI Life Achievement Award gala

Thursday, Nov. 18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony

Sunday, Nov. 21: American Music Awards

Monday, Nov. 29: IFP Gotham Awards

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

Monday, Dec. 6: Critics Choice Awards film nominations

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Oscars shortlists announcement

JANUARY

Jan. 6-17: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Sunday, Jan. 9: Critics’ Choice Awards

Tuesday, Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards

Wednesday, Jan. 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Saturday, Jan. 15: Governors Awards

Jan. 20-30: Sundance Film Festival

Monday, Jan. 31: Grammy Awards

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Academy Award nominations

Saturday, Feb. 26: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Sunday, Feb. 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards

MARCH

March 2-12: Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Monday, March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon

Saturday, March 12: Directors Guild of America Awards

Sunday, March 13: BAFTA Awards

Thursday, March 17: Oscars final voting begins

Tuesday, March 22: Oscars final voting ends

Sunday, March 27: Academy Awards