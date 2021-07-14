×
Awards Season: Key Dates Leading Up to the 2022 Oscars (Updating)

Here's The Hollywood Reporter's guide to the film festivals, awards shows and important dates leading up to the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Oscar statuettes
Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The long journey to the 2022 Oscars will soon be underway.

Hollywood is attempting to revive its typical awards season schedule after last year’s mess of delays and awkward Zoom ceremonies brought on by COVID-19, and while select organizations and guilds have yet to announce plans for their annual events, most large-scale awards shows are eager to get back on track. 

This includes the Emmys, set for a Sept. 19 ceremony, along with November’s Gotham Independent Film Awards and January 2022’s Critics Choice Awards. The latter is effectively filling a gap that’s usually reserved for the Golden Globes, which NBC canceled in May, citing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s need for “meaningful reform.”

Other stops along the way will include the Venice International Film Festival and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Below, find The Hollywood Reporter’s guide to the awards shows, film festivals and nomination announcements leading up to the 94th Academy Awards in March 2021 (we will be updating this as more dates are announced).

JULY

Tuesday, July 13: Emmy nominations
Saturday, July 17: Cannes Palme d’Or presentation
Saturday, July 17: Daytime Emmy Awards — Children’s Programming and Animation categories
Sunday, July 18: Daytime Emmy Awards — Lifestyle Programming categories
Wednesday, July 21: Game Developers Choice Awards
Thursday, July 22: Golden Trailer Awards

AUGUST

Thursday, Aug. 19: Emmys final voting begins
Monday, Aug. 30: Emmys final voting ends

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1-11: Venice International Film Festival
Sept. 2-6: Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 9-18: Toronto International Film Festival
Sunday, Sept. 12: MTV Video Music Awards
Sunday, Sept. 19: Primetime Emmy Awards
Sept. 24-Oct. 10: New York Film Festival
Sunday, Sept. 26: Tony Awards

OCTOBER

Oct. 6-17: BFI London Film Festival
Thursday, Oct. 21: IFP Gotham Award nominations
Saturday, Oct. 30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

NOVEMBER

Thursday, Nov. 11: AFI Life Achievement Award gala
Thursday, Nov. 18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony
Sunday, Nov. 21: American Music Awards
Monday, Nov. 29: IFP Gotham Awards

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations
Monday, Dec. 6: Critics Choice Awards film nominations
Tuesday, Dec. 21: Oscars shortlists announcement

JANUARY

Jan. 6-17: Palm Springs International Film Festival
Sunday, Jan. 9: Critics’ Choice Awards
Tuesday, Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards
Wednesday, Jan. 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Saturday, Jan. 15: Governors Awards
Jan. 20-30: Sundance Film Festival
Monday, Jan. 31: Grammy Awards

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Academy Award nominations
Saturday, Feb. 26: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Sunday, Feb. 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards

MARCH

March 2-12: Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Monday, March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon
Saturday, March 12: Directors Guild of America Awards
Sunday, March 13: BAFTA Awards
Thursday, March 17: Oscars final voting begins
Tuesday, March 22: Oscars final voting ends
Sunday, March 27: Academy Awards

ad