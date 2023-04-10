Awkwafina Says She Was Scammed Out of $10 Trying to Get a Fake ID as a Teen: “Really Young and Stupid”

Awkwafina is detailing how her first attempt to get a fake ID did not go as planned.

The Reinfeld star said on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that when she was a teenager, living in Queens, she and her friends would love taking the subway to other parts of New York City, specifically Times Square.

During one of her trips, Awkwafina said she “was walking around and there was like, you know, you just hear like distant voices in the crowd that’s like, ‘Tattoos, piercings, fake IDs.’ And I turned around and I was like, ‘Fake IDs?'”

At the time, the actress said she was “really young and stupid” and decided to follow a man to a Roy Rogers restaurant to make the transaction for the fake ID.

“We went upstairs and he pointed to a table. And he was like, ‘You see that guy?'” she recalled. “He was in a hat with what looked like a trench coat. And he was like, ‘That’s my associate.'”

While nothing seemed suspicious to her at the point, she said the man asked for any money that she had to make sure she really is a teen and “not a CIA agent.”

After giving the stranger the $10 she had on her, Awkwafina said, she proceeded to wait at the restaurant for 45 minutes for the man to return. Once she realized that it wasn’t looking like that man was coming back, she got up and “kind of go over to his associate, and I’m like, ‘Excuse me sir, your partner … I just wanna make sure he’s OK and that he didn’t hit any road bumps.'” It turned out, the “associate” didn’t know the man or what she was even talking about.

Following the whole ordeal, Awkwafina said she finally realized, “He just made off with $10.”

Kelly Clarkson teased that it was sweet that the actress “believed in the good of people,” because she would not have as a teen.