Bam Margera Turns Himself in After Pennsylvania State Police Issue Arrest Warrant

Former Jackass star Bam Margera turned himself into Pennsylvania State Police after the agency issued an arrest warrant for him on Monday.

Margera surrendered to authorities in Avondale and was arraigned in a district court with a bail set for $50,000, Pennsylvania State Trooper James Grothey tweeted on Thursday. The former reality star has a hearing set for May 25 in Chester County.

In a statement to NBC News, Margera’s lawyer Michael van der Veen said his client has pled not guilty. “Families have disputes all the time. Every family has disputes. This isn’t a dispute that should play out in the courts or the media,” van der Veen told the outlet.

The arrest comes after Margera allegedly fled from a fight with an unnamed individual in Pocopson Township in Pennsylvania. In a statement on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Margera in relation to the incident.

Officers from the PSP’s Avalon Station had responded at 11 a.m. on April 23 to a “reported disturbance” on Hickory Hill Road in the Pennsylvania township. According to the agency statement, Margera was involved in a physical confrontation with another individual, that resulted in minor injuries for them. Margera allegedly fled the scene after the fight into a nearby wooded area ahead of the police’s arrival.

According to a criminal complaint, the altercation involved Margera and his brother at a family home. The former Jackass star has been accused of assaulting him, specifically punching his brother in the face among other things, and threatening to shoot his brother and other members of the household.