Why Barack Obama Dined With Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, the Daniels and More in Brentwood

The former president and two executives from the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground, hosted back-to-back dinners at A.O.C. for "intimate creative discussions."

The ex-POTUS’ guests included (from left) Pamela Adlon, Michael B. Jordan, Daniels, Regina King, Patrick Somerville, Ryan Coogler and Colman Domingo. Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Steven Simione/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

If you saw a bunch of stars ducking into A.O.C. recently, there was a good reason.

President Barack Obama and his Higher Ground production company hosted back-to-back dinners the week of March 13 at the Brentwood hotspot, inviting a slew of Oscar winners, nominees and creative talent, according to multiple sources.

Joining Obama and Higher Ground execs Joe Paulsen and Tonia Davis were Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once duo Daniels (fresh from their best picture win), Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler (also riding high with the success of Creed III), Oscar winner Regina King, Janelle Monáe (featured in the Higher Ground-produced We the People), Colman Domingo (who stars in H.G.’s upcoming Rustin this fall), Better Things creator Pamela Adlon, Oscar-nominated writer and filmmaker Kemp Powers, and Station Eleven creator Patrick Somerville.

Per an insider, Obama had no specific agenda for the dinners other than to gather those he and his team are either working with, have relationships with or are fans of for an intimate creative discussion. Higher Ground declined to comment.

The guest list won’t be a total surprise to those who have paid close attention to Obama’s buzzworthy year-end lists. For 2022, he included Daniels’ Everything Everywhere as one of his 17 favorite movies of the year. One of his favorite books of the year was Emily St. John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility, the newest book from the Canadian author who also penned Station Eleven, which was adapted into the critically acclaimed HBO Max series.

This story first appeared in the March 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

