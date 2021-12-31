Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Paul Greengrass Among Names on U.K.’s New Year’s Honors List

James Bond gatekeepers and Eon Productions heads Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are among the names on the 2022 New Year’s Honors list, the annual U.K. tradition dating back to 1890 that bestows titles upon individuals in recognition of their work and is presented in the name of Queen Elizabeth II.

The duo, who produced this year’s smash hit No Time To Die, currently the third most successful film of all time in the U.K., have been given Commander of the British Empire (CBE) honors for a “services to film, to drama, to philanthropy and to skills.” They both already have an Officer of the British Empire honor (OBE).

Another CBE recipient on the 2022 list is Jason Bourne and Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass for “services to the arts,” while John Boorman, the veteran filmmaker behind Deliverance and Excalibur and already a CBE, is to get a knighthood, the highest honor on the Order of the British Empire list for “services to film.”

Stage and screen icon and renowned activist Vanessa Redgrave, together with Joanna Lumley, best known for playing Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous and for her activism on behalf of Gurkha veterans, are both receiving Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire honors, one step below a knighthood. Redgrave’s award is in recognition for her “services to the arts” while Lumley’s is for “services to drama, to entertainment and to charitable causes.”

The 2022 list, announced just 90 minutes before midnight on Dec. 31 2021, features a heavy crop of British sports stars, charity workers and, perhaps unsurprisingly, individuals known for their work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Knighthoods are going to the chief medical officers for England, Scotland and Wales.