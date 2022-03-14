Broadway Singing Coach Suffers Brain Injury After Vicious Street Attack

- Share this article on Facebook
A prominent Broadway singing coach was left critically injured after a seemingly random street attack outside her apartment building in Manhattan.
The New York Times reports that last Thursday Barbara Maier Gustern was assaulted by an unknown woman who shoved the 87-year-old from behind causing her to hit her head on the sidewalk. Friends and passersby helped Gustern back into her house and she was able to give the police a statement, including that her attacker shouted a derogatory term at her before the shove.
Gustern’s condition then deteriorated and she was rushed to hospital.
In a Facebook post, her family said that she remains unconscious with a serious brain injury. The NYPD has released surveillance footage of Gustern’s attacker and were actively looking for the woman but no arrests had been made by Sunday evening.
Gustern’s students have included a number of high-profile artists including Blondie singer Debbie Harry, Taylor Mac, Tammy Faye Starlite, Justin Vivian Bond, Martha Graham Cracker and the entire 2019 cast of the Broadway production of Oklahoma!
