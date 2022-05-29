Loud Noise at New York’s Barclays Center Causes Rumor of Active Shooter, 10 People Injured in Commotion

A loud noise during a lightweight boxing match on Saturday in New York’s Barclays Center caused the crowd to panic over fears of a a possible active shooter situation. However, it was a false alarm.

A media spokesperson from the New York Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was believed a shot was fired, causing people in the crowd to flee. Ten people received medical aid for minor injuries. At this time, no gunshot is reported to have been fired.

According to the Associated Press, the noise came from outside an exit and security personel held some fans in one area for a time until it was deemed safe to leave. It is unclear what the noise was.

The main boxing event was between Gevonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among the frantic fans at Barclays Center. She took to Twitter and posted that she was “petrified.”

“I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so (expletive) petrified man,” the four-time grand slam champion tweeted. A short time later, she added: “I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok.”

— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

