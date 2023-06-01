×
Bella Ramsey Says They’re Worried Pedro Pascal’s “Daddy” Narrative Has “Gone Too Far”

Pascal has played along with the "daddy" trend for years, even recently telling THR that the title for him "seems a little role-related."

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal FilmMagic for HBO

While Pedro Pascal has embraced his “daddy” narrative in recent years, Bella Ramsey is worried that it may have gone too far.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, published online Thursday, The Last of Us star opened up about sharing the actor with the rest of the world online, but that the trend doesn’t feel the same as when it started.

“I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far,” Ramsey said. “I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him. He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.”

Pascal has had several interview clips go viral on social media of him acknowledging his “daddy” title.

Most recently, during The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Drama Actor Roundtable, it was noted that 1.5 million pages turn up when Pascal’s name and “daddy” are googled. During the chat, The Mandalorian star clarified that while he is “having fun with it,” the narrative “seems a little role-related.”

“There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie,” he explained. “These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

Pascal then proceeded to playfully say, “I’m not a daddy and I’m not going to be a daddy.”

He has also previously described himself as a “cool, slutty Daddy” during an interview in January with Entertainment Tonight. And last year, he called himself a “bigger daddy” than Oscar Isaac during Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test. “I’m older than him,” he added at the time. “Although, he’s a real daddy. He’s got kids and I don’t, but daddy is a state of mind.”

Also during Ramsey’s interview with the magazine, the Game of Thrones alum talked about what it was like working opposite Pascal on the HBO series. “I felt immediately at home on set,” Ramsey, who plays Ellie Williams, said. “It’s the first time I ever felt I properly belonged somewhere. It wasn’t even like, ‘I want to do it forever’ — I was like, ‘I have to.’ There’s no other option.”

As for what fans can expect for season two of The Last of Us, Ramsey added, “It’s darker. It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

