Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans.

White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

GLAAD remembered the star with a statement from head of talent Anthony Allen Ramos, who praised her as a “true ‘friend’ to the LGBTQ community.” He added, “Her character Rose on The Golden Girls was instrumental in drawing mainstream attention to LGBTQ issues on television, namely an episode that raised awareness about HIV in 1990. Throughout the rest of her career, White used her platform to advocate for many issues affecting the LGBTQ community, including marriage equality and supporting at-risk queer youth.”

The National Comedy Center praised White in a statement for her “comedy gold” and called her a “true master of the art form. She was one of the first women to host a TV show solo, and was a powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion in the early days of television.”

Fathom Events shared that it will celebrate her life by continuing with its plan to screen the film Betty White: 100 Years Young – a Birthday Celebration in theaters on Jan. 17, when she would have turned 100. The project includes inside stories from White, along with messages from her high-profile friends and clips from her various on-screen appearances.

Hollywood stars took to social media to offer condolences and memories of the late legend.

Ryan Reynolds, her co-star in the 2009 comedy The Proposal, wrote on Instagram, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

“What an exceptional life,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. “I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.”

Debra Messing wrote that she had grown up “watching and being delighted” by the star. “She was playful and daring and smart,” Messing continued. “We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”

Praising White as “a spirit of goodness and hope,” in addition to heralding her comedic talent and human decency, Dan Rather posted, “Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing.”

Bob Iger, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, referred to White as “our Golden Girl, our friend, and our neighbor.” He added, “Your wit, your charm, your warmth and your smile will always be with us.”

Reflecting what many were no doubt thinking, Viola Davis posted, “Man did I think you would live forever.” The Oscar winner added, “You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations.”

Marlee Matlin tweeted that White “will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER!”

Henry Winkler, who appeared on an episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show early in his career, shared that it “is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for [your] humor , your warmth and your activism.”

More tributes are below.

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever ❤️ You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl. pic.twitter.com/6tJaaFmLoO — Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now. — 😷💉 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

I Watched Her on her first TV Show “Life With Elizabeth”When I Was 7 Yrs Old.When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes.She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again.

Some Ppl Are Called ICONS🙄,

BETTY IS A TRUE ICON. — Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Betty 💔 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 31, 2021

I loved Betty White so much! I can't find the words! To call her an icon doesn't even scratch the surface! On top of her blinding talent and being one of the funniest people to ever work in comedy, she was enormously sweet and nice. pic.twitter.com/hhzlqOCQEx — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Thank you for being a friend (and so so so much more) 💔 Rest easy, Betty. pic.twitter.com/ju2SCKzZ0l — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 31, 2021

NOT BETTY — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) December 31, 2021

I hosted one of the many attempted reboots of the Pyramid game show in 2010 and Betty was a celebrity guest. The only thing she asked for all day was two bean and cheese burritos from Taco Bell. https://t.co/VZTcT2BQCm — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 31, 2021

So we’re eating cheesecake in honor of Betty White. Who’s with me? — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

Betty 🙁 — h (@halsey) December 31, 2021