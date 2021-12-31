Betty White Credited Long, Happy Life to Always Staying Positive — and Hot Dogs

No matter the situation, Betty White always tried to look on the bright side and keep a positive spirit. And the actress credited that mantra for a long, happy life. Well, that and hot dogs.

The deeply beloved White died Friday. She was 99.

The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland star was once asked if she had any advice for people who sought her two cents on a long, fulfilling existence. White said she did not like to give out advice, but followed some wisdom passed on from her mother.

“She said, ‘Always try to look at the upside, not the downside,'” White told Queen Latifah on the latter’s talk show in 2014. “Look at the positive side of stuff and try to make it work. If you concentrate or start with the negative stuff, you’re unhappy a lot of the time. She said, ‘If you’re feeling blue, or you’re feeling down, there’s got to be something that’s going right somewhere around you.’ And it works.”

White also said hot dogs were a big help to longevity, at least for her.

“Hot dogs are the reason I am 92,” she said at the time. “I am a health nut, as you can plainly see. People think, ‘Oh, that’s junk food.’ Not if you live on it.” She noted friends and colleagues would try to get her to eat more healthily but finally realized that at her age, she must know what she was talking about.

Watch the interview, which got plenty of laughs, below.