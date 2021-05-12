Beverly Hills Police Arrest 3 Suspects in Il Pastaio Shooting, Attempted Robbery

Beverly Hills police and the FBI on Wednesday announced that three suspects had been arrested in connection to an attempted robbery and shooting at the Italian restaurant Il Pastaio occurring in early March.

Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30, were arrested Tuesday and charged with one federal count each of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. The three suspects were arrested without incident, according to authorities.

On March 4, around 2 p.m., a shooting occurred at Il Pastaio at the 400 block of North Canon Drive during an attempted robbery. According to local and federal authorities, the suspects discovered a patron at the restaurant, sitting at the patio, was wearing a luxury watch worth six figures.

The suspects allegedly demanded the watch a gunpoint and a struggle ensued, which is when two shots were fired, according to authorities. A female patron seated at a table adjacent to the robbery victim was struck by a bullet, suffering a non-life-threatening wound. The suspects allegedly then ran from the area, leaving the gun at the scene, which was recovered by police.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles without bail, according to authorities.