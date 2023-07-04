×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Big Fish’ Set House Burns Down After Lightning Strike

Jackson Lake Island, which maintains the former set built in Alabama for the 2003 Tim Burton film, announced the damage Monday while confirming no one was hurt.

Ewan McGregor and Hailey Anne Nelson
Ewan McGregor and Hailey Anne Nelson in 'Big Fish' Courtesy Everett Collection

One of the homes that was created as part of the set for Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy drama Big Fish has burnt down.

Jackson Lake Island, a private island in Elmore County, Alabama, that is home to the film’s fictional “Town of Spectre,” announced the structural damage in a Facebook post on Monday. The town is not regularly inhabited beyond a community of goats, and serves as a regular tourist attraction after

“We lost a house in the Town of Spectre tonight after a lightning strike,” the post reads. “All the goats were safely under the church. Thank you Millbrook Fire Department.”

Related Stories

Michael Imperioli
News

Michael Imperioli Clarifies "Symbolic" Take on U.S. Supreme Court Rulings: "I Vehemently Oppose Hate, Prejudice and Bigotry"

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
Movies

Karlovy Vary Eastern Promises Winners Include 'I'm Not Everything I Want to Be' and 'Flight From Kabul'

On Tuesday, the island was confirmed as open. “It’s the morning after losing one of our houses in Spectre to fire,” the Fourth of July post reads. “The remainder of the town is fine, and we will be open every day as usual.”

Spectre is the town Ewan McGregor’s Edward Bloom stumbles upon within a haunted forest. Custom built for the film, the “town” featured a number of houses, a church and an overhead wire from which shoes dangled. Upon his return to the town years later, Bloom finds the quaint community has fallen into disrepair.

Following the end of filming, Spectre was abandoned before it was renovated for as a tourist attraction. The now privately owned island, which was purchased by former Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright and retired Judge Lynn Bright in 2015, spans around 60 acres and is open to the public who can camp, picnic, fish and more in the area.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the city of Millbrook and its fire department for comment.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad