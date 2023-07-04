‘Big Fish’ Set House Burns Down After Lightning Strike

- Share this article on Facebook
One of the homes that was created as part of the set for Tim Burton’s 2003 fantasy drama Big Fish has burnt down.
Jackson Lake Island, a private island in Elmore County, Alabama, that is home to the film’s fictional “Town of Spectre,” announced the structural damage in a Facebook post on Monday. The town is not regularly inhabited beyond a community of goats, and serves as a regular tourist attraction after
“We lost a house in the Town of Spectre tonight after a lightning strike,” the post reads. “All the goats were safely under the church. Thank you Millbrook Fire Department.”
On Tuesday, the island was confirmed as open. “It’s the morning after losing one of our houses in Spectre to fire,” the Fourth of July post reads. “The remainder of the town is fine, and we will be open every day as usual.”
Spectre is the town Ewan McGregor’s Edward Bloom stumbles upon within a haunted forest. Custom built for the film, the “town” featured a number of houses, a church and an overhead wire from which shoes dangled. Upon his return to the town years later, Bloom finds the quaint community has fallen into disrepair.
Following the end of filming, Spectre was abandoned before it was renovated for as a tourist attraction. The now privately owned island, which was purchased by former Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright and retired Judge Lynn Bright in 2015, spans around 60 acres and is open to the public who can camp, picnic, fish and more in the area.
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the city of Millbrook and its fire department for comment.
