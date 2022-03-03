Melinda French Gates Talks Meeting Jeffrey Epstein: “He Was Evil Personified”

Melinda French Gates recalls meeting once with Jeffrey Epstein, and once was enough.

“I wanted to see who this man was. I regretted it from the minute I stepped in the door,” the billionaire philanthropist told CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King during an interview that aired on Thursday morning.

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. So my heart breaks for these young women, because that’s how I felt. And here I’m an older woman. My God, I feel terrible for them,” French Gates added about the girls who were allegedly sexually abused by Epstein.

French Gates and her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, announced they were ending their marriage of 27 years in May 2021.

In the interview that aired Thursday, French Gates batted back a question about reports Gates had multiple affairs before their divorce ended, and another about why Gates held meetings with Epstein, who was also a wealthy financier.

“Any of the questions remaining about what Bill’s relationship there (with Epstein), those are for Bill to answer those questions. But I made it very clear how I felt about him,” French Gates said when King asked about Gates meeting with Epstein.

Epstein committed suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019.

French Gates and her former husband launched the world’s largest charitable foundation and pledged to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Watch King’s full interview with French Gates below.