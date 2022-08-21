Bill Paxton’s Family Reaches Settlement With Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Wrongful Death Suit

Bill Paxton’s family has settled the wrongful death suit with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the doctor who operated on the actor.

The late actor’s family notified the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the settlement on Friday, close to a month before the trail was set to start. “The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties,” co-lead plaintiffs lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The suit was filed in 2018, around a year after the Apollo 13 and Twister star died at 57 of a stroke following a heart surgery for aortic aneurysm repair. Paxton suffered serious complications during and after the surgery — an operation his family alleged the hospital’s staff, including Paxton’s surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad, negligently performed.

They also alleged the hospital tried to cover up that negligence by not performing an autopsy and lying to the company hired for Paxton’s cremation and memorial service that his family didn’t want one.

In February, Paxton’s family settled with General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership in the wrongful death suit for $1 million, with the company maintaining that it bears no responsibility in Paxton’s death. According to court documents, the group settled to “reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing defendant to an expensive and time consuming litigation.”

The claims against General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership included wrongful death, survival action and breach of fiduciary duty.

THR has reached out to a representative for Cedars-Sinai.