NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field

The Monday Night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR and then taken away by an ambulance.

The 24-year-old safety was hospitalized in critical condition, the NFL said in a statement, adding, “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

About 25 minutes after the game kicked off, Hamlin was making a tackle when he collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Shortly afterward, Hamlin stood up for a few seconds before falling backward. Players from both teams, visibly upset and some in tears, surrounded Hamlin as he was being treated on the field.

Medical personnel worked on Hamlin for several minutes, including administering CPR, before the ambulance carted him away, said play-by-play announcer Joe Buck during the live broadcast on ESPN.

“It’s really hard to put words to it,” Buck said, as the NFL teams and the ESPN broadcast crew awaited an update.

NFL officials first announced that the game was temporarily suspended at 9:18 ET, shortly after Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were seen talking on the field to each other and the referees. Later, at 10:01 pm ET, the league said the game would be postponed.

More to come…