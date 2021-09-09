Bob Iger and Willow Bay to Be Honored at YES Gala

YES — Eric Eisner’s Young Eisner Scholars, an organization that supports academically promising students from low-income areas in L.A., New York, Chicago and rural Appalachian North Carolina — will honor Bob Iger and Willow Bay at its 20th-anniversary celebration.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 23, will be held at The Maybourne Beverly Hills and feature a performance by Christina Aguilera.

Iger, executive chairman of the Walt Disney Company and chairman of the board of directors, and wife Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, will be feted with the YES Award for their contributions over the years. These include advocating for and supporting students to arranging transportation and championing grants and charitable partnerships.

Mellody Hobson and David Geffen are serving as co-chairs for the gala, which is being presented by lead sponsor the Walt Disney Company, making it a true family affair. More information about the event and Eisner’s YES can be found here.

Beginning as early as elementary school and continuing through high school, college and career placement, YES provides long-term academic resources and holistic support. The org boasts impressive stats like 100 percent of scholars are accepted to college and 93 percent graduate.