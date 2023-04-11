×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Bob Odenkirk Doesn’t Plan on Making His Way to the MCU: “I Don’t Think I’m Built for That World”

The actor explained that he thinks he's "built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Many Hollywood stars have found their own spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Bob Odenkirk doesn’t plan to follow.

The Better Call Saul actor told The Independent in a recent interview that while he’s “always looking for dynamics in my career,” he doesn’t think a role in a Marvel film would be a good fit for him.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” he said. “I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Related Stories

Samuel L. Jackson
TV

Samuel L. Jackson Faces Off Against an Army of Skrulls in Trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Joe Quesada
TV

Amazon Recruits Former Marvel Bigwig in Push for Comic Book Films, TV Series

Throughout his career, Odenkirk has made his name with several comedy projects, including writing for Saturday Night Live and most recently starring in Lucky Hank, but his role in the 2021 film Nobody was much different than others he has played.

Although the role was in an action film, which could be seen as setting him up for the MCU, Odenkirk has a different perspective on his character. “[Hutch Mansell] is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different,” he explained. “He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life.”

He added, “I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

Nobody director Ilya Naishuller previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Odenkirk pushed himself to the limits for the film. “He had put in a lot of hard work,” the filmmaker said. “A year-and-a-half of training. When you start training over the age of 50, it’s hard.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad