Bob Odenkirk Doesn’t Plan on Making His Way to the MCU: “I Don’t Think I’m Built for That World”

Many Hollywood stars have found their own spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Bob Odenkirk doesn’t plan to follow.

The Better Call Saul actor told The Independent in a recent interview that while he’s “always looking for dynamics in my career,” he doesn’t think a role in a Marvel film would be a good fit for him.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” he said. “I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Throughout his career, Odenkirk has made his name with several comedy projects, including writing for Saturday Night Live and most recently starring in Lucky Hank, but his role in the 2021 film Nobody was much different than others he has played.

Although the role was in an action film, which could be seen as setting him up for the MCU, Odenkirk has a different perspective on his character. “[Hutch Mansell] is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different,” he explained. “He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life.”

He added, “I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

Nobody director Ilya Naishuller previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Odenkirk pushed himself to the limits for the film. “He had put in a lot of hard work,” the filmmaker said. “A year-and-a-half of training. When you start training over the age of 50, it’s hard.”