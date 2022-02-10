Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Was Head Trauma, Family Says

Bob Saget’s family is providing an update to his fans after he passed away last month at 65.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the late Full House star’s relatives confirmed that authorities have determined the cause of death to be head trauma. The message added that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family stated of the investigation into Saget’s death.

The comedian was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room on Sunday, Jan. 9. At the time, no information was released on the cause of death, but the sheriff’s department said no signs of foul play or drug use had been found.

Last month, Saget’s family members confirmed his passing by stating they were “devastated” by the news. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” his kin shared at the time.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Saget performed stand-up comedy that night at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in the Jacksonville area. In his final tweet, sent during the wee hours on Sunday, he praised the “appreciative audience” at his show. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight,” he posted, in part. “I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”

The family’s latest statement is below.

In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.

Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.

The Saget Family