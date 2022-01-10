Bob Saget, Comedian and ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian known for starring on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, died Sunday, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 65.

According to the department, deputies responded just after 4 p.m. local time to the 4000 block of Central Florida Parkway, which is the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The emergency call was in response to a person down. On arrival, deputies located Saget, who was unresponsive in a hotel room. The actor was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities have no information on the cause of death. Detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. The Orange County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The Philadelphia native got his start with a stint on CBS’ The Morning Program in 1987, just before landing his breakout role as Danny Tanner on ABC’s popular family sitcom Full House, which ran from fall 1987 through May 1995.

More to come.