Bob Saget Will Be Laid to Rest Friday in Small, Intimate Service

Bob Saget will be laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends.

The service for the iconic comic and actor will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance will be John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter.

Saget died Jan. 9 in Orlando. He was 65. His death both shocked and devastated Hollywood colleagues and fans around the globe. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Saget was best known for playing the beloved Danny Tanner on Full House and the Netflix follow-up series, Fuller House. Fans also knew him as the first host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Fans and friends have continued to share their heartbreak this week, including close pals John Mayer and Jeff Ross.

After spending several days with Saget’s family, the singer and comedian went together to get his car from LAX and made their video while on the road once they had the vehicle.

“I’ve never known another human being on this Earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people,” said Mayer, before lighting the mood with, “This is the only time in my life that I have been honored to help a friend out at LAX.”

Said Ross, “I really loved the guy. He was a comic before he was anything else. You know, I’ve heard from a thousand comics in the last couple of days, and he loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were. It didn’t matter your stature, your status.”