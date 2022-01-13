John Mayer and Jeff Ross Share Emotional Tribute to Bob Saget After Retrieving His Car at Airport

John Mayer and Jeff Ross on Wednesday shared a video made while picking up Bob Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport.

The singer and comic were close pals with the actor, who died unexpectedly Sunday in Orlando. After spending several days with Saget’s family, the two went together to get his car from LAX and made their video while on the road once they had the vehicle.

The duo opened by saying how much they deeply loved the Full House star and how they knew he loved them back, as he told them all the time how valued they were to him.

“I’ve never known another human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people,” said Mayer, before lighting the mood with, “This is the only time in my life that I have been honored to help a friend out at LAX.”

Ross remarked that of all the people in his life, Saget loved his wife and daughters the most. And being such a great family man made him even more affable.

“I really loved the guy,” Ross said. “He was a comic before he was anything else. You know, I’ve heard from a 1,000 comics in the last couple of days, and he loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were. It didn’t matter your stature, your status.”

Watch the duo’s full video below.