Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar, Dies at 36

Bray Wyatt, a professional wrestler and superstar at World Wrestling Entertainment, has died. He was 36.

WWE executive Triple H announced Wyatt’s death, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, on X (formerly known as Twitter) Thursday. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

His cause of death is not yet known.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.



WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans.

Wyatt, who came from a long line of wrestlers in his family, including his father Mike Rotunda, grandfather Blackjack Mulligan and younger brother Bo Dallas, initially joined WWE in 2009. He was added to the main roster in 2010 under the ring name Husky Harris, but left a year later. He rejoined in 2013 to lead the Wyatt Family.

He took a short hiatus in August 2018 but returned the following year with a new character: The Fiend, a darker alter ego to Wyatt.

During his time in WWE, he was a three-time world champion, including one WWE Championship and two Universal Championships.

Dwayne Johnson also took to social media to pay tribute to Wyatt, writing, “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.”

The actor continued, “Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house.'”

Wyatt is survived by his fiancée Joseann Offerman, a professional wrestler and ring announcer, and their two children, as well as two children from a previous marriage.