Brent Renaud, Documentary Filmmaker and Journalist, Dies in Ukraine

Brent Renaud, a Peabody-winning documentary filmmaker and photographer, has died in Ukraine according to local authorities. He was 50.

Andriy Nebytov, a member of Kyiv’s regional police force, confirmed that Renaud was killed in the suburb of Irpin — which has been the site of heavy Russian shelling — on Sunday. Further details of his death are so far unclear. The Kyiv Independent reported that, in addition, another journalist was injured.

The New York Times managing editor Cliff Levy also clarified in a tweet on Sunday that Renaud “was not on assignment for any desk” at the newspaper at the time of his death.

“Early reports that he worked for The Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago,” wrote The Times.

The outlet reported that Ukraine’s Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said in a statement that Renaud “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for The Times, said in a statement for the outlet that she was “saddened” to learn of Renaud’s death and that he was a “talented filmmaker.”

Throughout his career, Renaud often worked with his brother Craig Renaud, covering conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, cartel violence in Mexico and the youth refugee crisis in Central America.

“The Renaud’s have spent the last decade telling humanistic verite stories from the World’s hot spots,” reads a biography on their website. In addition to The Times, they have produced work for HBO, NBC, Discovery and PBC and Vice News.

The pair won a Peabody Award in 2015 for the Vice News documentary Last Chance High.