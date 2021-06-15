Bretman Rock to Star in Four-Part YouTube Originals Series Set in Hawaiian Jungle

Will Bretman Rock survive an extended stay in the Hawaiian jungle?

That’s the premise of 30 Days With: Bretman Rock, a new, four-part documentary series from YouTube Originals that follows the social media star as he ventures into the wilds of the Hawaiian jungle to see if he can survive one week on his own. The first episode premieres June 30 on YouTube and the following installments track him as he handles solo adventures dedicated to the memory of his late father, who passed away in 2019. Also popping up will be a survival skills specialist and members of his close-knit family.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Hawaii, Bretman Rock maintains 8.52 million subscribers on his YouTube channel combined with throngs of fans across social platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Twitter for a total north of 40 million. He recently picked up Breakthrough Social Star at last month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. He previously starred in MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock.

30 Days With: Bretman Rock is the latest installment of the YouTube Originals franchise 30 Days With that focuses on a primary subject over the course of four episodes. Previous installments have featured boxing phenom Ryan Garcia as he prepared to fight Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell and popular Japanese YouTube creators, Hanao and Dengan. Additional YouTube creators to be featured in 30 Days With will be announced soon.

30 Days With: Bretman Rock is produced by Znak TV with Natalka Znak and Jennifer Ducker serving as executive producers. Alex Piper serves as head of unscripted for YouTube Originals with Lauren Celinski and Ryan Bratton overseeing 30 Days With: Bretman Rock for the division, headed up by Susanne Daniels. Rock is repped by UTA, manager Dru Sansenbach and attorney Will Jacobson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.