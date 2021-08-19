Britney Spears Facing Battery Investigation for Allegedly Striking Employee

Britney Spears is under investigation over misdemeanor battery after an employee in her home alleged the singer struck her.

Capt. Eric Buschow confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Spears has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation after allegedly striking an employee during a dispute while in her home in Thousand Oaks on the morning of Aug. 16.

Buschow confirmed the employee called the Ventura County Sherriff’s Department to report the incident. Deputies conducted an investigation and will be forwarding reports to the Ventura County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed against Spears.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the claim “sensational tabloid fodder,” telling THR in a statement that this is “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.”

Rosengart added, “To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

The 39-year-old singer is currently seeking an end to her conservatorship of 13 years. Last week, her father Jamie Spears agreed to step away from his role as conservator just weeks after her new legal team filed a petition to remove him and replace him with a CPA. However, the exact timing of that transition remains unclear.

Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen filed a response to the petition for his removal last Thursday, noting that while there are “no factual grounds” for suspending or removing Jamie Spears, the singer’s father had agreed to “work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”