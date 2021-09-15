Britney Spears Taking “Little Break” From Social Media Following Engagement

Britney Spears is taking a break from social media following her engagement with Sam Asghari.

The singer suddenly deleted her Instagram account on Tuesday which had fans concerned briefly before she tweeted an explanation. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨,” she tweeted.

During Spears’ fraught attempts to end her 13-year conservatorship, her Instagram account has been her chief means of communicating with fans, posting updates from the battle directly and thanking her supporters.

Spears also announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Asghari on Instagram last Sunday. The 39-year-old singer and the actor-fitness enthusiast, 27, have been dating for four years. They initially met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, in which he played her love interest. The “Gimme More” singer made her relationship with Asghari Instagram official in 2017 on New Year’s Day.