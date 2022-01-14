Britney Spears Speaks Out After Jamie Lynn Spears’ Televised Interview

Britney Spears is speaking out after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent television interview.

While promoting her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn sat down for an interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang on Good Morning America Wednesday, where she addressed passages she wrote about Spears. In one passage, Jamie Lynn writes about an incident in which Spears, feeling scared, takes a knife and locks herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

When asked why she decided to include that in her memoir, Jamie Lynn said it was to share her experience with panic attacks. “First off, I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important,” she said. “But also it’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

She also writes about a time Spears “got in her face” during a confrontation. “She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room. I was like, we’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue. And when I try to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry and my oldest daughter tried to, you know, mediate the situation, I hated that, like, that’s not what you’re supposed to do, you’re 12.”

With her sister’s conservatorship ending last November, Jamie Lynn admitted she “didn’t understand what was happening” at the time the conservatorship began. “I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby,” she said. “I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

When asked about their estranged relationship, Jamie Lynn tearfully said, “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Now Spears is offering her side and addressing her sister’s claims. In a thread shared on her Twitter Thursday, Spears expressed that her sister’s comments about her behavior bothered her. “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” Spears wrote.

In 2017, Jamie Lynn performed during a medley of Spears’ songs at the Radio Disney Music Awards as Spears was honored with Radio Disney’s first-ever Icon Award. Spears has since spoken out on social media about that performance, expressing frustration that Jamie Lynn was able to perform a remix despite her always being told she couldn’t in her Vegas show.

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything, Everything was always given to her,” she wrote, adding that she sat through “a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted” and “always was the bigger person.” “They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke… the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!!”

Spears also shared that when confronting Jame Lynn about why she did the performance, she alleges “her only words were ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea.’ “

“Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!” Spears wrote. She later criticized her family writing, “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one … My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Prior to its release, Jamie Lynn’s memoir received backlash following Spears’ battle over her conservatorship. During an emotional testimony to request to end her conservatorship, Spears detailed grievances she has endured over the years and stated that she’d like to take legal action against her whole family.

Though Jamie Lynn had not addressed her sister’s statement at the time, she broke her silence and insisted in videos shared on her Instagram Stories that she has “only love, adored and supported” Spears and has been supportive behind closed doors. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” she said, referring to the #FreeBritney movement.

When announcing the upcoming memoir, Jamie Lynn shared that a portion of her book’s proceeds would go to the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave. However, the nonprofit would eventually decline any involvement following the backlash.

“We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales,” a statement read on This Is My Brave’s social media channels. The statement also read, “We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended.”

Last July, Jamie Lynn’s memoir received attention after the website of the publisher listed the title of her memoir to be, I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, a reference to a lyric from Spears’ hit 1998 song “…Baby One More Time.” The publisher later corrected the information, stating that the title was “erroneously released” to book retail websites.

Read Spears’ full post below.