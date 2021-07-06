Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Lawyers to Resign

After a bombshell court appearance, Britney Spears’ longtime court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III will resign from her conservatorship, according to documents filed Tuesday.

The very brief explanation in the application for appointment of counsel merely says it’s necessary for the court to choose a new lawyer for Spears because Ingham, along with co-court appointed counsel Loeb & Loeb, “have tendered their resignations.” If approved by L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, their resignations will become effective upon the appointment of new counsel. (See the filing below.)

Ingham, who has represented Spears for the last thirteen years, was allegedly upset after hearing Spears’ remote testimony to a judge last month during which she expressed for the first time publicly her desire to be free of the “abusive” legal arrangement. TMZ was first to report the news of Ingham’s resignation. According to TMZ, Ingham had regularly given the 39-year-old Toxic singer options, including that she could request for the conservatorship end. But in Spears’ 20-minute testimony, she emphasized that she didn’t know she could petition for the conservatorship to end.

A recent New Yorker story claimed Ingham would report on Spears’ activities and movements and suggested that he may have been more loyal to the singer’s father and the conservatorship than to his client. Spears covers his annual salary, which can be upwards of $520,000.

Benny Roshan, chair of Greenberg Glusker’s trusts and probate litigation group, recently speculated to THR that Ingham may announce his resignation due to Spears’ dissatisfaction. “If Britney really wants new counsel, and she tells enough people, there is a possibility that Ingham may consider it wise to resign and end on a high note rather than being removed by a court order,” said Roshan.

Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph resigned earlier this week amid reports that the pop singer has plans to retire. Rudolph had worked with Spears for the last 25 years, though he has alleged he has not been in contact with her for the last two and a half years due to her work hiatus.

Financial firm Bessamer Trust, which was appointed as the co-conservator of Spears’ estate, also recently requested to resign from the role, citing her desire for the conservatorship to stop.

Among Spears’ few performances in recent years is her Las Vegas residency, which debuted in 2019. According to the New Yorker, her contract required she remain under the conservatorship.

A rep for Jamie Spears has not yet responded to a request for comment on the resignations.