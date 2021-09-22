Britney Spears Pursuing Father’s Removal Despite His Petition to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is still fighting to have her father removed as conservator of her estate — even as the court is now considering a petition to end the conservatorship entirely.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition asking the court to end his daughter’s longstanding conservatorship, arguing that it’s become clear over the past few months that circumstances have changed. He also noted that L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny earlier this summer allowed Britney to choose her own attorney and argues, if she “has the capacity and capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity and capability to handle other contractual and business matters.”

That filing came after Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a petition to have Jamie terminated, or at least suspended, from his role as conservator of her estate.

Jamie’s petition hasn’t deterred that effort, which Rosengart emphasized in a Wednesday filing. “[W]hile the entire conservatorship is promptly wound down and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day,” Rosengart writes.

In the filing, Rosengart says they’ll seek appointment of a temporary replacement until “the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall.”

The filing, which is embedded below, also adds Spears recent engagement to Sam Asghari to the list of arguments already presented as to why Jamie Spears shouldn’t be involved (including allegations of abuse and excessive fees commanded by third parties).

With Britney’s consent, Rosengart is in the process of hiring a family law attorney to draft a prenuptial agreement. He argues Jamie’s involvement would “impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that we all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.” Without his removal it would be unavoidable, Rosengart argues, because the process will require cooperation from the conservator of her estate.

“[M]y client looks forward to the prompt termination of the conservatorship, and to her freedom,” said Rosengart in a Wednesday statement. “In the interim, we are moving forward with our July 26, 2021 Petition for the Suspension of James P. Spears, which is a prerequisite to the immediate restoration of my client’s dignity and fundamental rights. Our investigation into the financial and other abusive conduct at issue is ongoing.”

It’s unlikely, though not impossible given Penny’s decision to let Spears hire Rosengart, that she would address the petition to end the conservatorship before the petition to suspend or terminate Jamie. A hearing is currently set for Sept. 29.