Britney Spears Speaks Out Following Split With Husband Sam Asghari: “Been Playing It Strong for Way Too Long”

Britney Spears is breaking her silence a day after the news broke that her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

The pop icon took to Instagram Friday evening, writing, “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

She continued, “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

The pair’s split comes more than a year after they tied the knot at an intimate, star-studded ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home in June 2022. According to the divorce filing, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, July 28 was listed as their date of separation. Asghari cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Asghari shared a statement regarding their split on his Instagram Stories Thursday, writing, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

A representative for the model and fitness trainer also released a statement denying that Asghari had any intention to challenge their prenup and threaten to exploit Spears with videos.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” his rep Brandon Cohen told THR. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Spears and Asghari met when he was hired in 2016 to work on one of her music videos. They dated for several years before getting engaged in September 2021 and married the following year. They were also together during the singer’s conservatorship before a Los Angeles County judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship in November 2021.