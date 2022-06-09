Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding.

Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”

In another clip, he gains access to a tented wedding venue with a giant floral backdrop as workers appear to be putting the finishing touches on the event. It’s unclear how he was able to make it past security and roam so freely at what was expected to be an intimate and heavily monitored event. The series ends as he is approached by security and appears to be tackled to the ground as the recording cuts out. In a photo obtained by TMZ, Alexander is seen lying on the ground with security holding him down.

The Hollywood Reporter has put in a call to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and will update with additional information when it becomes available.

It’s not Alexander’s first run-in with the law. He has previously been arrested for multiple violations including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and stalking. He posted about Spears earlier Thursday as well. Appearing to be inside a gym facility, Alexander name-checks Spears’ family members and close associates before calling for an investigation of some sort though he doesn’t fully explain what he’s after. “Let’s check their receipts,” he says. “Follow the money.”

The news was first reported by TMZ.