Broadway’s Vaccine Requirement for Actors Kept In Place Through June

The Broadway cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' on reopening night at The Music Box Theatre .

The vaccine requirement for Broadway actors remains through at least June 2022, as part of updated COVID-19 safety protocols issued to industry members on Wednesday.

After modifying a few theater safety protocols, Actors’ Equity and the Broadway League, the trade association of producers and theater owners, left unchanged the vaccination requirement for stage managers and actors working in theaters. That policy has been in place since July 2021, when it was mandated ahead of Broadway’s reopening.

There is a possible exemption in place for individuals who are not vaccinated due to disability or sincerely held religious belief.

The current agreement, which includes the vaccine mandate set by employers, now stands until June 26, 2022, at which time protocols will be re-evaluated, according to a message sent to members of Actors’ Equity.

This comes after Broadway announced that it will remove its vaccination requirement for audience members at most theaters after April 30. Theatergoers must continue to wear masks in the theater through at least May 31.

The Broadway League did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the protocols. Actors’ Equity pointed to the email sent to members, which also details updates to the agreement including an increased number of paid sick days if an actor or stage manager contracts COVID-19.