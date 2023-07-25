Bronny James in Stable Condition After Being Admitted to Hospital ICU for Cardiac Arrest

- Share this article on Facebook
Bronny James, University of Southern California basketball player and son of NBA star LeBron James, was hospitalized for cardiac arrest on Monday, but is currently in stable condition.
The 18-year-old USC freshman was admitted to an intensive care unit following the heart-related medical emergency, which took place while he was in a university basketball practice, a James family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. A cause of the medical incident was not provided, but the spokesperson confirmed that additional details will be shared once more is known.
“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny, and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the spokesperson said.
In addition to asking for respect and privacy for Bronny and his family, the family shared their “deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
A Los Angeles fire department spokesperson confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that paramedics were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to Galen Center, the indoor arena and athletic facility where USC’s basketball team practices, before Bronny was taken “code three lights and sirens” to a local hospital.
A recent graduate of Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny announced his plans to attend USC in May. Lakers star LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet it was “one of the best days of my life.”
“I’m super proud of him, our family is proud of him,” James said during an on-court interview. “For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college.”
