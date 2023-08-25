Bronny James’ Sudden Cardiac Arrest Caused by Congenital Heart Defect, Family Says

The cause of Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest, which led to his hospitalization in late July, is a congenital heart defect.

In a statement shared on Friday, a spokesperson for the James family revealed that the probable cause behind the University of Southern California player’s sudden collapse at the Galen Center, the indoor arena and athletic facility where USC’s basketball team practices, was the result of the heart “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The news comes after the team who treated the son of NBA superstar LeBron James completed a “comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez.” The statement went on to affirm that the USC freshman “can and will be treated.”

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the family’s statement concluded. “We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

Bronny was discharged several days after being admitted to the ICU and was in stable condition following the July medical emergency. The 18-year-old was at a basketball practice when he experienced sudden cardiac arrest and local emergency services were called to respond.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Chukumerije, Bronny’s consulting cardiologist, said in a statement confirming he had been discharged from the hospital. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

Earlier that same day, LeBron shared a message on his Instagram Stories assuring the public his son and family were now safe and together.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the L.A. Lakers star and NBA champion said. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”