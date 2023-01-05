Damar Hamlin Is Awake and Showing “Remarkable Improvement,” Agent and Buffalo Bills Say

The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake and at present “appears to be neurologically intact,” according to the team and a rep for the NFL safety.

Hamlin’s agent Ron Butler told CNN on Thursday that the player is now awake and with family by his side at the hospital. The update follows the Bills saying Thursday that according to Hamlin’s healthcare team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he is “making steady progress” and has “shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours.”

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the statement added.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a rep for Hamlin.

Fellow Bills player and cornerback Kaiir Elam also tweeted Thursday morning, writing in part, “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement.”

The 24-year-old player was hospitalized and in critical condition on Monday after collapsing on the field during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals’ Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. After being given CPR on the field and taken via ambulance to the Cincinnati hospital, he was admitted to the intensive care unit. It was later reported that Hamlin had “suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit,” according to the team.

Jordon Rooney, a rep for Hamlin’s family, said on Monday night that Hamlin’s vitals returned to normal and that the player had been awake before the hospital, which was running tests, put him to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.”

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Bills-Bengals game wouldn’t resume this week.