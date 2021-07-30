California Theater Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder in “Random” Attack

The man accused of opening fire in a California movie theater, killing one person and severely injuring another, was charged Friday.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, of the unincorporated area of Corona, was charged with one count of murder, with a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a firearm causing death; one count of attempted murder, with a sentencing enhancement of personally inflicting great bodily injury; and a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a firearm causing great bodily injury. A special circumstance allegation of lying in wait was also added, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Jimenez was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the search of the suspect’s residence, a firearm allegedly matching the caliber of the weapon used in the theater shooting was located, police said.

Officers were called around midnight to the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX moviehouse in Corona, located at 2650 Tuscany St. where two gunshot victims were located. The female victim, who died at the scene, has been identified as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, of Corona, police said. The male victim, transported to the hospital, was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, also of Corona. He is currently on life support.

Both victims were inside the theater watching the 9:35 p.m. showing of The Forever Purge. The victims attended the showing together, police said. The victims were discovered by a staff member after the film concluded. Both had been shot in the head, according to the district attorney’s office.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released, but authorities said Friday the killings appear to be “a random and unprovoked attack.”

Jimenez is scheduled to be arraigned later Friday afternoon.