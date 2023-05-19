Cannes: Suspicious Bag Causing Stir Outside Palais Turns Out to Be “Baggage Forgotten by a Tourist”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
A rainy Friday afternoon in Cannes got disrupted briefly by a suspicious bag left near the main entrance of the film festival headquarters, the Palais des Festivals.
According to local news and eyewitness reports on social media, police closed the main entrance and secured the area while they investigated the bag but they did not evacuate any of the offices or high-profile screening rooms inside. France’s La Libre reported that the bag was discovered at approximately 1:30 p.m. in front of a tourist office.
It turned out it was “baggage forgotten by a tourist,” said Philippe Loos, secretary general of the prefecture. The inspection ended 30 minutes later, by which time police had identified the contents and allowed traffic to resume in the area.
At the time, Holly Manning Walker’s How to Have Sex was screening in the Debussy Theatre, while Nuri Blige Ceylan’s About Dry Grass was about to begin at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Harrison Ford, James Mangold and the team from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had wrapped up their press conference, which followed last night’s world premiere.
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to festival officials. According to a source on-site at the Cannes market, there were no evacuations inside.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe Gets Candid About Career Ups and Downs During Barnard Commencement Speech: “I Didn’t Know How to Exist as This Ideal Icon”
-
Heat Vision
Disney’s Expensive ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Hotel to Close After Less Than Two Years
-
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson Says She Lost a Job After “Speaking Candidly and Openly About Sex” on Podcast
-
-
-