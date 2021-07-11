Cannes: Jodie Turner-Smith Victim of Gucci Jewel Theft After Hotel Room Is Burglarized

As the Cannes Film Festival emerges from the pandemic to celebrate cinema, some of the ugly realities of luxury life on the Côte d’Azur are starting rear their head.

Jodie Turner-Smith, in Cannes to support the her star turn in American film After Yang, was the victim of jewel theft Friday, according to her publicist.

Mid-afternoon in France on Sunday, Turner-Smith tweeted “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…”

Local French news outlet Nice-Matin reported on that the theft occurred on Friday, sometime between 12pm-2pm, in the actress’ room at an unnamed hotel on the Croisette. The Nice-Martin’s sources estimated that the value of the jewels was in the tens of thousands of euros. No signs of a break-in were reportedly found in the room, which was accessible by magnetic keycard.

Representatives for Turner-Smith and the Cannes Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actress is the latest face of Gucci High Jewelry, and has been bedecked in Gucci couture and jewels throughout the festival. Walking the carpet Thursday night for the world premiere of After Yang, she wore a yellow gold necklace, bracelet and earrings that featured yellow beryls and diamonds, as well as a white gold heart-shaped tanzanite and diamond ring.

High-value jewel thefts are a recurring dark side to the glitz and glamor of Cannes. At the 2013 festival, $1.4 million worth of Chopard jewels were lifted from the safe in the Suite Novotel Cannes Centre room of a Chopard employee. The suspect was able to get to the safe through an adjoining room with a connecting door. The jewelry was in Cannes to be loaned to several Hollywood stars walking the red carpet that year.

Having broken out in Queen & Slim opposite Daniel Kaluuya, Turner-Smith recently starred as Anne Boleyn in a British mini-series. She attended Cannes to support director Kogonada’s Un Certain Regard competition title After Yang, a sci-fi drama about a family mourning the death of its android, in which she stars alongside Colin Farrell.