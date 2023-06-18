Carol Higgins Clark, Best-Selling Author and Actress, Dies at 66

Carol Higgins Clark, an actress in several television movies and best-selling author of the Regan Reilly series, died on June 12. She was 66.

Her family told The New York Times that she died in Los Angeles following a battle with appendix cancer.

Clark, the daughter of best-selling suspense author Mary Higgins Clark, who died in 2020 at the age of 92, was born on July 28, 1956, in New York City. After graduating from Mount Holyoke College in 1978, she went on to study acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.

It was later that she found her way to becoming an author. Some of her most successful novels were centered around private investigator Regan Reilly, including Decked, which was nominated for the Agatha Award in 1992 and the Anthony Award for best first novel. Several of the books in the series were also made into TV movies, which she appeared in.

She also co-wrote several Christmas-themed novels with her late mother. When she wasn’t writing, Clark took on roles in some television movies based on her mother’s books, including The Cradle Will Fall, While My Pretty One Sleeps and A Cry in the Night. She also appeared in Deck the Halls, The Mystery Cruise and My Gal Sunday.

Then in 2016, Clark was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Her mother, who had been previously inducted in 2011, introduced her at the ceremony.

She is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Warren and David Clark. Another sister, Patricia, died before her.

According to her obituary shared online, a wake is scheduled for Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City. A Funeral Mass will then be held the following day at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer.