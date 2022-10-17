Netflix, HBO and HBO Max Lead TV Nominations for 2023 Casting Society Artios Awards

From left: Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, Julia Garner and Alexis Floyd in 'Inventing Anna'

Casting Society (CSA) announced the television, theater, short film and short form series nominations for the 38th annual Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in these categories.

Netflix earned 10 nominations, with original films The Adam Project and The Harder They Fall earning nods alongside series like Inventing Anna, Maid and Ozark. HBO and HBO Max also earned a combined 10 nominations including for Barry, Hacks, The Gilded Age and Succession. Apple TV+ and Hulu picked up five noms each.

Submissions for feature film nominees will open on Nov. 1 and nominees will be announced on Jan. 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award For Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award, will be presented that evening and honorees announced at a later date.

The winners will be revealed on March 9, 2023, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.

“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA president. “Casting directors are a small community and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait!”

The full list of nominees is below.

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

Better Nate Than Never (Disney+)

Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

Deep Water (Hulu)

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

Turning Red (Disney+)

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Wendy O’Brien

Ghosts (CBS)

Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Julia (HBO Max)

Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Barry (HBO)

Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Theo Park

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

Euphoria (HBO)

Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

Ozark (Netflix)

Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

Succession (HBO)

Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

Maid (Netflix)

Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE-ACTION)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

Noggin Knows (Noggin)

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

The Babysitters Club (Netflix)

Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

Warped! (Nickelodeon)

Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Julie Ashton

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Julie Ashton

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Julie Ashton

Family Guy (Fox)

Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

Shark Tank (ABC)

Mindy Zemrak

Top Chef (Bravo)

Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM

El Carrito

Emily Fleischer

The F Word

Rachel Reiss

Milk

Shakyra Dowling

North Star

Jeffrey Gafner

We’re Too Good for This

Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES

Breakwater

Jeffrey Gafner

Love, Death + Robots

Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

State of the Union

Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Chicken & Biscuits

Erica A. Hart

Clyde’s

Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Taylor Williams

Take Me Out

Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

Caroline or Change

Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

Company

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

Girl From the North Country

Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ The Musical

Rachel Hoffman

The Music Man

Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

A Case for the Existence of God

David Caparelliotis

Fairycakes

Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Letters of Suresh

Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Prayer for the French Republic

Kelly Gillespie

The Daughter in Law

Stephanie Klapper

Which Way to the Stage

Will Cantler

Wish You Were Here

Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL

Americano! A New Musical

Michael Cassara

Black No More

Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

Oratorio for Living Things

Henry Russell Bergstein

The Bedwetter

Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Trevor

Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

Whisper House

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER

A Christmas Carol

Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

Bhangin’ It A Bhangin’ New Musical

Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)

Bug

JC Clementz

School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play

Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A Christmas Carol

Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

God of Carnage

Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Head Over Heels

Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Man of God

Phyllis Schuringa

Power of Sail

Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Candide

Stephanie Klapper

The Life

Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Kismet

Peter Van Dam

The Tap Dance Kid

Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

Hadestown

Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

Moulin Rouge

Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)

Oklahoma!

Taylor Williams

Six the Musical

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)