Netflix, HBO and HBO Max Lead TV Nominations for 2023 Casting Society Artios Awards

Casting Society (CSA) announced the television, theater, short film and short form series nominations for the 38th annual Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in these categories.
Netflix earned 10 nominations, with original films The Adam Project and The Harder They Fall earning nods alongside series like Inventing Anna, Maid and Ozark. HBO and HBO Max also earned a combined 10 nominations including for Barry, Hacks, The Gilded Age and Succession. Apple TV+ and Hulu picked up five noms each.
Submissions for feature film nominees will open on Nov. 1 and nominees will be announced on Jan. 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award For Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Associate Casting Director Spotlight Award, will be presented that evening and honorees announced at a later date.
The winners will be revealed on March 9, 2023, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.
“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA president. “Casting directors are a small community and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait!”
The full list of nominees is below.
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
Better Nate Than Never (Disney+)
Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin
Deep Water (Hulu)
Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)
Turning Red (Disney+)
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Wendy O’Brien
Ghosts (CBS)
Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)
Julia (HBO Max)
Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)
Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)
Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry (HBO)
Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Theo Park
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
Euphoria (HBO)
Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)
Ozark (Netflix)
Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)
Succession (HBO)
Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Victoria Thomas
LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
Maid (Netflix)
Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman
The Staircase (HBO Max)
Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE-ACTION)
Bunk’d (Disney Channel)
Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)
Noggin Knows (Noggin)
Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick
The Babysitters Club (Netflix)
Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)
Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)
Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)
Warped! (Nickelodeon)
Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)
ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Julie Ashton
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Julie Ashton
Central Park (Apple TV+)
Julie Ashton
Family Guy (Fox)
Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee
REALITY SERIES
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
Shark Tank (ABC)
Mindy Zemrak
Top Chef (Bravo)
Ron Mare, Heather Allyn
SHORT FILM
El Carrito
Emily Fleischer
The F Word
Rachel Reiss
Milk
Shakyra Dowling
North Star
Jeffrey Gafner
We’re Too Good for This
Shakyra Dowling
SHORT FORM SERIES
Breakwater
Jeffrey Gafner
Love, Death + Robots
Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)
State of the Union
Kathleen Chopin, John Ort
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Chicken & Biscuits
Erica A. Hart
Clyde’s
Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Taylor Williams
Take Me Out
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
Caroline or Change
Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
Company
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich
Girl From the North Country
Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
MJ The Musical
Rachel Hoffman
The Music Man
Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
A Case for the Existence of God
David Caparelliotis
Fairycakes
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Letters of Suresh
Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Prayer for the French Republic
Kelly Gillespie
The Daughter in Law
Stephanie Klapper
Which Way to the Stage
Will Cantler
Wish You Were Here
Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL
Americano! A New Musical
Michael Cassara
Black No More
Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl
Oratorio for Living Things
Henry Russell Bergstein
The Bedwetter
Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Trevor
Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman
Whisper House
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
REGIONAL THEATER
A Christmas Carol
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
Bhangin’ It A Bhangin’ New Musical
Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)
Bug
JC Clementz
School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play
Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)
LOS ANGELES THEATER
A Christmas Carol
Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
God of Carnage
Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
Head Over Heels
Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Man of God
Phyllis Schuringa
Power of Sail
Phyllis Schuringa
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Candide
Stephanie Klapper
The Life
Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Kismet
Peter Van Dam
The Tap Dance Kid
Craig Burns
THEATER TOURS
Hadestown
Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
Moulin Rouge
Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)
Oklahoma!
Taylor Williams
Six the Musical
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)
To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)
